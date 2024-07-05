Like any other fan, the Colombian national team members selected for the Copa América have their favorite teams and, on several occasions, they have revealed their passion that dates back years.

Before becoming known in the country and internationally, the footballers wore shirts, celebrated triumphs and mourned defeats of some of the country’s clubs. Despite their different tastes, they have something in common: When it comes to playing, they leave everything on the field for Colombia.

Action from the game between Colombia and Ecuador. Photo:AFP Share

For this tournament, Colombia, led by Néstor Lorenzo, has managed to have an outstanding performance in the Copa América. 26 players were called up for the American continent national team championship.

Which teams do some of the Colombian national team players support?

On several occasions, athletes have revealed their preference for Colombian teams and often show their support. Below are some of them.

James Rodriguez

According to ‘FutbolRed’, James Rodríguez repeatedly expressed his strong support to the Tolima Sports Club, a team he has supported.

In fact, his passion would be for the memories he fondly treasures, when he attended their games as a child and this personal connection made him consider himself a fervent fan of the team.

David Ospina

On several occasions, David Ospina expressed his strong affection for National Athletic.

According to ‘ESPN’, the Colombian national team goalkeeper made his debut with Atlético Nacional in 2006 and won his first title with the team at the age of 18, in a final against Huila. For this reason, he has a strong affinity with the Verdolaga team.

Yerri Mina

Yerry Mina said that at first he was a fan of Deportivo Cali, but he experienced a particular situation when he was not signed by that team. Instead, América de Cali has shown its appreciation for the club.

Camilo Vargas

According to ‘FutbolRed’, Camilo Vargas, from a very young age, has been a fervent Santa Fe fanOne of his experiences with the team was when, with affection, he would go to see Agustín Julio in El Campín when his passion for the team was just beginning.

He was also part of the team as a player from 2007 to 2014, when he joined the ranks of the cardinal team and won his first major titles: two leagues, a Colombian Cup and the 2013 Superliga.

Camilo Vargas Photo:THE TIME file Share

Richard Rios

Richard Ríos, who plays as a midfielder, comes from Vegachí, a municipality in the northeastern subregion of the department of Antioquia, Colombia. Due to his origin, he is said to have a strong affinity for National Athletic.

