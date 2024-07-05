Economist Belyaev urged Russians to send money to work in the bank

To take out a mortgage loan today, you have to be abnormal or be in some specific conditions, says Mikhail Belyaev, a candidate of economic sciences and financial analyst. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he gave advice to Russians thinking about buying an apartment.

“Considering the total cost of the apartment and how much you have to pay this exorbitant 20 percent, you have to be either a crazy person, or there must be some specific conditions for people: either it is already unbearable to live, or you really need to take out a loan for a small piece. Another option may be that they will take this apartment with the help of a mortgage in the hope that they will start paying off these exorbitant interest rates and the remaining debt at an accelerated pace, so that the overpayment is minimal,” the economist shared.

If there are such specific conditions, you can take a risk and take this loan. In all other cases, of course, you should wait with this idea for a while, wait until the key rate finally drops Mikhail Belyaeveconomist

The analyst advised to “send the money saved for real estate to work in the bank.” According to him, now this is the most profitable and hassle-free tool for people who have not mastered operations in the financial market. “Now the interest rate on deposits is already under 20 percent. You just need to take the money to the bank, get your 17, 18, 19 percent, sit quietly and wait for the situation to change,” concluded the interlocutor of “Lenta.ru.”

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank Alexey Zabotkin warned that at the next meeting of the regulator’s board of directors, which will take place on July 26, its participants will discuss raising the key rate from the current 16 percent to 17 or even 18 percent.