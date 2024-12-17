The elected president of the United States, Donald Trump invited the Argentine president, Javier Milei, to the presidential inauguration ceremonysources from the Government of Argentina reported this Monday.

“The president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, invited the Argentine president to his inauguration ceremony on January 20,” reported the spokesman for the Presidency of the South American country, Manuel Adorni.

The spokesperson stressed that “It is the first time in history that an elected American president invites his Argentine counterpart to his inauguration ceremony,” in which, according to Adorni, the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, and the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, will be present.

Trump and Milei last saw each other a month ago during a conservative forum that took place at Mar-a-Lago, the Republican leader’s private club in Palm Beach (Florida, United States).

During a gala at that event, Trump, who already governed the United States between 2017 and 2021, congratulated Milei, president since the end of 2023, for the “work” he has done to “make Argentina great again.”

“I think your numbers are working. You’ve done a fantastic job in a very short period of time,” Trump told him on that occasion.

Previously, Milei had highlighted the Republican for his “resounding victory and for the greatest political comeback in history, confronting the entire establishment and even putting his own life at risk,” in reference to the two attacks that Trump suffered during the campaign.

During that gala in Florida, Milei also met with billionaire Elon Musk, whom he also congratulated on his appointment to the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE, in English) of the United States.

As Adorni highlighted this Monday, the DOGE that Trump will create is a “deregulation entity modeled” on the Ministry of Deregulation and Transformation of the State created by Milei and chaired by Federico Sturzenegger.

The president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, will return to the Oval Office on January 20 with the banner of radical change, promising unprecedented tariffs, the largest deportation in the country’s history and an isolationist policy, after an electoral campaign full of shocks.