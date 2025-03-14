Among the many curiosities of the 38th edition of Tefaf, the Maastricht Fair, one of them is found in the CANESSO Gallery. It is a seventeenth -century picture of the call Blue jeans teacher. In it, one of the … Figures wears clothes with cowboy fabric. He only lacks the Levi Strauss label. In 2010, an unprecedented art show in Paris suggested that the cowboy fabric was Popular in Italy around 1670three centuries before James Dean I put it fashionable and that Brad Pitt climb the temperature with one of them in ‘Thelma and Louise’.

That exhibition gathered eight paintings of a Anonymous artist who worked in the Italian north in the mid -seventeenth century, nicknamed the Blue Jeans teacher. “It is a revolution for the history of Jean,” said Véronique Damian, expert from the Canesso Gallery, where the exhibition was held. There is Many theories about where this fabric was born. Historians place him between France and Italy in the seventeenth century: in Nimes or in Genoa. “It is the first visual testimony, because before this fabric was used until the wear Maurizio Canessoowner of the gallery.

The paintings, made centuries before the cowboy pants were used by cowboys in the American west, portray poor peoplewhich suggests that the fabric, thick and resistant, was a characteristic resource of the Popular classes. In ‘Woman begging with two children’, present at the exhibitionthe protagonist wears a jeans. It has the typical seam of modern jeans and is torn on the side.

Canesso was interested in the paintings of the Blue Jeans master in 2004, when he acquired the first in New York. A study of the pigments used by the anonymous artist to color the cowboy fabrics revealed that it is Indigo bluethe same vegetable ink that is used until today in jeans.