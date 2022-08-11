The civil investigation into possible tax crimes committed by the Trump Organization, for which the former president had to go this Wednesday to testify at the New York Attorney General’s Office, is not the only problem with justice that the former president faces donald trump.

Neither does the FBI investigation, which searched the former president’s home last Monday for classified documents that Trump might have taken with him when he left the White House.

The Republican keeps more than twenty cases open —both civil and criminal— and investigations for matters related to their businesses, for assaulting women or for the storming the capitol from January 6, 2021.

If Trump ever faces criminal trial in any of the cases, it would be the first time in US history that a former president faces criminal justice.

Several lawsuits for the attack on the Capitol

There are several causes that Trump faces due to the events of January 6, 2021, when thousands of his followers stormed the US Capitol to try to prevent the electoral victory of the current president, Democrat Joe Biden, from being ratified.

These events left 5 dead and about 140 agents injured.

The US Congress is investigating the assault in committee and compiling evidence of Trump’s possible involvement in the event, although the former president likely will not have to testify.

However, for this event he has several complaints. Ten members of the House of Representatives have sued Trump, Rudy Giuliani and two groups of far-right for conspiracy, while Californian congressman Eric Swalwell sued them for violating federal civil rights laws, among other charges.

In addition, several groups of Capitol police sued the former president for the injuries they suffered, physical and emotional, that day. In all, he has three different lawsuits from police alleging that, with his inflammatory words and conduct, Donald Trump directed the attack.

He also faces a lawsuit imposed by two officers of the Metropolitan Police for similar reasons.

Supporters of US President Trump in the Capitol Rotunda after breaching Capitol Hill security in Washington, DC, the United States, January 6, 2021.

The Carrol case: defamation and rape

The writer Jean Carroll denounced in a book in 2019 that Trump, then a millionaire real estate agent, he raped her in the fitting room of a popular department store in New York.

American journalist Elizabeth Jean Carroll.

The former president accused her of inventing it and the writer sued him for damages and defamation. The case remains open before the Second Circuit; If the parties do not reach an agreement, the trial is scheduled to take place next year.

And another aggression, in this case by his security team, also has its demand. Six protesters put it up in 2015 denouncing being assaulted by Trump’s bodyguards outside Trump Tower.

The case is pending in the New York state court and the former president had to testify for it in October 2021.

Even family causes

Donald Trump has problems even with his own family. His niece, Mary Trump, she sued him for defrauding her in a millionaire inheritance dispute. The lawsuit is pending in New York state court.

Additionally, a group of anonymous plaintiffs filed a class action lawsuit against the Trump family and their business, alleging that the Trumps used their brand to swindle investors into paying for worthless business opportunities.

Mary L. Trump, the niece of US President Donald Trump.

The district court rejected the Trumps’ attempt to force arbitration of the case, and now the Trumps are appealing.

On the other hand, the Legal Defense Fund of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People also sued the former president, the Trump Campaign and the Republican National Committee for their efforts to nullify the 2020 elections. They accuse them of violating the Voting Rights Act and the Ku Klux Klan Act.

The cases against Trump have also crossed borders. In February 2021, the Scottish Parliament voted to reject an investigation into unexplained cash transactions executed by the Trump Organization’s Scottish golf courses. A nonprofit group has now challenged that decision in a Scottish court.

