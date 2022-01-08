Home page politics

From: Tobias Utz

New corona rules have now been adopted for Germany – an overview of what will soon apply.

Update from Friday, January 7th, 2022, 5 p.m .: The new corona rules are now in place. Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared this at a press conference after the summit between the federal government and the federal states. It was already known in the run-up to the consultations that the focus of the changes was primarily on the quarantine rules. An overview:

Quarantine: Boosted people no longer have to be in quarantine as contact persons. Everyone else can leave quarantine after ten days if they don’t have any symptoms. This can be shortened to seven days using a PCR test or an approved rapid test. Employees in the critical infrastructure, for example from hospitals and nursing homes, can leave the quarantine after just five days using a negative PCR test.

The contact restrictions remain in place and will not be changed. Furthermore, for vaccinated people, meetings with a maximum of ten vaccinated people are possible. The contact restrictions for meetings with unvaccinated people – one household plus two other people in a household – still apply. 2G-Plus: A 2G-Plus model is being introduced across the board in the catering industry. This means that people who have been vaccinated twice and those who have recovered have to show a negative corona test if they want to visit a restaurant or bar. This does not apply to boosters. The same applies to cultural events and other events that took place in accordance with the hygiene framework concepts of the federal states.

The contact restrictions remain in place and will not be changed. Furthermore, for vaccinated people, meetings with a maximum of ten vaccinated people are possible. The contact restrictions for meetings with unvaccinated people – one household plus two other people in a household – still apply. 2G-Plus: A 2G-Plus model is being introduced across the board in the catering industry. This means that people who have been vaccinated twice and those who have recovered have to show a negative corona test if they want to visit a restaurant or bar. This does not apply to boosters. The same applies to cultural events and other events that took place in accordance with the hygiene framework concepts of the federal states.

The next Corona summit is scheduled to take place on January 24, 2022.

In the catering industry, the 2G-Plus model was introduced across the board as a corona rule. © Arne Dedert / dpa

Corona summit: These new rules are to come

First report from Friday, January 7th, 2022, 9 a.m .: Berlin – The federal and state governments will discuss Germany’s further strategy in the pandemic at the Corona summit on Friday. The move corona-Rules * in focus, several adjustments are planned.

These are necessary because the Omikron wave has already started, emphasized several responsible persons in the run-up to the summit. Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach* announced “new measures” in this regard. “The members of the Federal Government’s Expert Council on Covid-19 are assuming that the Omikron variant will also prevail in Germany and will soon be dominant across the board. With the rapid spread of the variant, I will now be back a marked increase in the 7-day incidence* to be expected, which is already emerging, “says the draft resolution of the Corona summit, which is available to our editorial team.

Corona rules: This is what the federal and state governments are planning at the corona summit

Changes to the corona rules mainly affect the quarantine regulation and the contact restrictions – an overview:

Quarantine: The general quarantine duration is to be reduced from a total of 14 days to ten days. In addition, there should be easing for those who have been boosted and those who have been vaccinated twice. Contact persons of infected people who have received the second or third corona vaccination should not have to go into isolation. The condition for this is that the second vaccination was less than three months ago. Simply vaccinated and symptom-free contact persons of infected people should be able to free themselves from the quarantine after seven days by means of a negative PCR test. Employees from systemically important occupational groups, on the other hand, should be able to end their quarantine after five days, provided a negative, certified antigen test can be presented.

The general quarantine duration is to be reduced from a total of 14 days to ten days. In addition, there should be easing for those who have been boosted and those who have been vaccinated twice. Contact persons of infected people who have received the second or third corona vaccination should not have to go into isolation. The condition for this is that the second vaccination was less than three months ago. Vaccination status: The Expert Council recommends an adjustment of the vaccination status. According to a report by the news magazine Spiegel, only those who have been boosted should be considered fully vaccinated.

The Expert Council recommends an adjustment of the vaccination status. According to a report by the news magazine Spiegel, only those who have been boosted should be considered fully vaccinated. Contact restrictions: According to Health Minister Lauterbach, new contact restrictions are required. He told ZDF on Wednesday evening: “We will probably have to improve again.” It is not yet known what exactly is to be changed as corona rules for the contact restrictions. Shortly before the start of the Corona summit, Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer also took responsibility for those who had been vaccinated: “We are together in the same boat,” he told the newspapers of the Funke media group.

According to Health Minister Lauterbach, new contact restrictions are required. He told ZDF on Wednesday evening: "We will probably have to improve again." It is not yet known what exactly is to be changed as corona rules for the contact restrictions. Shortly before the start of the Corona summit, Saxony's Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer also took responsibility for those who had been vaccinated: "We are together in the same boat," he told the newspapers of the Funke media group. 2G Plus: In future, access to the catering trade should only be possible for vaccinated people with a negative test. The exception is boosted.

