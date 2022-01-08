With the absence of Marc Marquez for the entire 2020 season and the physical difficulties suffered on the path towards the full recovery of the Spanish champion – who also scored 3 victories – in 2021, the Honda it has not managed to be constantly competitive with the other riders it has lined up in MotoGP. Pol Espargarò in fact won only one podium, Alex Marquez two and Takaaki Nakagami none and therefore Alberto Puig would have decided to look around for the 2023 season, in order to bring the best possible rider to HRC and therefore have a ‘two-pronged attack’ , a choice already tried in 2019 with disastrous results with Jorge Lorenzo, unable to conquer a top 10 in the entire span of the championship and to ‘tame’ a bike made to measure for his teammate.

There are two situations carefully monitored by the Honda leaders, namely those of the last world champions in the category, Suzuki’s Joan Mir and of Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha. The 24-year-old Spaniard made no secret of being dissatisfied with what he saw from the Hamamatsu house in 2021, unable to keep up with rival teams at the development level and still looking for a team manager after Davide’s departure. Brivio. And Fabio Quartararo is also in Alberto Puig’s notebook, as he declared that he wanted to check Yamaha’s progress on the track in view of the possible fight with Ducati. Sky Sports in fact he explained that the French “in addition to adequate financial recognition, he wants a guarantee on the technical project”And Suzuki also seems to be on him.