The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, speaks during the appointment ceremony of new members of his Cabinet, this Friday at the La Moneda palace. ELVIS GONZALEZ (EFE)

The second change of Cabinet of the Government of Gabriel Boric has not touched the political nucleus of the Administration. The adjustments have been seen in the sectoral portfolios: Public Works, Sports, Culture and Sciences. Some of them were among the lowest valued or among the most unknown, according to surveys. The two government coalitions -Democratic Socialism and I Approve Dignity- have been left with a similar number of ministers. It is in the sub-secretaries where new balances have been seen, which before were balanced towards the parties of the most radical left.

For this second year of Administration, which starts this Saturday, President Boric has entrusted his new team to “improve the response and management capacity, in the face of the emergencies of our country.”

Foreign Minister: Alberto van Klaveren

The new Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alberto van Klaveren. IVAN ALVARADO (REUTERS)

Alberto van Klaveren (74 years old, Amsterdam) is a lawyer and former undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during the first government of President Michelle Bachelet (2006-2009). He left that position to lead the legal team that defended the rights of the State in the maritime conflict between Chile and Peru before the UN International Court of Justice.

He came to Chile with his parents from the Netherlands when he was two years old. He is not a member of any party, but he is close to Ricardo Lagos’ Party for Democracy (PPD). It was precisely in the government of the former president that Van Klaveren served as ambassador to the European Union. He currently worked as director of the International Legal and Economic Relations Academic Unit of the Institute of International Studies of the University of Chile, his alma mater.

Ministry of Culture: Jaime de Aguirre

The President of Chile, Gabriel Boric (d), speaks before Jaime de Aguirre during his appointment as the new Minister of Culture and the Arts. ELVIS GONZALEZ (EFE)

The new Minister of Culture, who replaced Julieta Brodsky, is Jaime de Aguirre (71 years old, Concepción). He is linked to the history of the Chilean center-left. He is the author of the anthem of the No, a key piece of the campaign with which the opposition defeated the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet in the plebiscite of October 5, 1988. Today, from his new position, he will lead the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the coup d’état of September 11 from 1973.

De Aguirre, who in the 1970s was part of the Movimiento Popular de Acción Unitaria (MAPU), joined the public channel, Televisión Nacional (TVN) in 1990, as programming director during the government of Christian Democrat Patricio Aylwin, the first president to take office. The currency in democracy. During the campaign of former President Ricardo Lagos (2000-2006), he was part of the advisory committee together with the sociologist Eugenio Tironi.

The sound engineer and musician is also the author of more than 3,000 advertising jingles that were shown and heard, mainly, in the 1980s. De Aguirre was executive director of Chilevisión, the channel that former right-wing president Sebastián Piñera bought before to assume in La Moneda. The publicist was already part of the channel when Piñera arrived, who asked him to stay.

Sports Minister: Jaime Pizarro

The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric (d) in front of Jaime Pizarro during his appointment as the new Minister of Sports. ELVIS GONZALEZ (EFE)

Jaime Pizarro (59 years old, Santiago) is a renowned national ex-soccer player. He captained Colo-Colo when they won the Copa Libertadores de América in 1991. As a player for the Chilean national team, the midfielder competed in four Copa América. He has been the coach of Colo-Colo, director of Blanco y Negro, sports manager of Santiago Wanderers, among other positions. In the political sphere, he served as Undersecretary of Sport between 2007 and 2009, in the first term of President Michelle Bachelet.

Until now, he was the Sports Director of the Chilean tycoon Andrónico Luksic Foundation, where he focused his efforts on training boys, girls and young people through recreational and competitive initiatives that fostered the development of sports talents.

Public Works: Jéssica López

The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric (d), speaks before Jessica López during his appointment as the new Minister of Public Works. ELVIS GONZALEZ (EFE)

Until this Friday, when she was appointed Minister of Public Works to replace Juan Carlos García, Jéssica López (66 years old, Santiago), a member of the Socialist Party, had marked a milestone: she was the first woman in the history of Banco Estado to occupy the presidency, a position to which Boric had also nominated her.

A commercial engineer by profession, she came to Banco Estado in 1990, in the first democratic government. There she made a career. In 2008, when she was finishing her first term, the former socialist president Michelle Bachelet appointed her vice president, a position that López left in 2010, when the right-wing president Sebastián Piñera took office at La Moneda.

López, in addition, has worked in the Comptroller General of the Republic and, until 2022, when she returned to Banco Estado, she was executive president of the National Association of Sanitary Services Companies. Her time in the private sector was as an alternate director of Itaú-Corpbanca.

Science, Technology, Knowledge in Innovation: Aisén Etcheverry

The President of Chile, Gabriel Boric (d), shakes hands with Aisén Etcheverry during his appointment as the new Minister of Science and Technology. ELVIS GONZALEZ (EFE)

A lawyer by profession, Aisén Etcheverry (42 years old) has focused her career on science and innovation. She is an independent from the center-left and in the Cabinet she replaced Silvia Díaz in the Ministry of Science, Technology, Knowledge in Innovation.

In November 2022, Boric appointed her president of the National Council of Science, Technology and Innovation for Development (CTCI), a position she would hold for four years. Previously, she was director of the National Agency for Research and Development (ANID), a state body in charge of applying for scholarships for master’s and doctoral studies.

Lawyer from the University of Chile, and Master of Laws by the University of San Francisco, is one of the 12 women who are part of the Cabinet of a total of 24 ministers. Although her work has generally been in the public sector, she has also worked at two international companies: Oracle and Amazon, where she was in charge of investment, regulatory and human capital projects.

Changes in sub-secretariats

As soon as the change of Cabinet was known, the Government published the 15 modifications in the ministerial sub-secretaries, highly disputed between the parties of the two government coalitions: Approve Dignity and Democratic Socialism. The most famous departure is that of the Undersecretary of International Economic Relations, José Miguel Ahumada. His tenure in office was marked by controversy. One of the first was his idea of ​​holding a citizen consultation to “legitimize” free trade agreements. The proposal did not prosper. The political scientist was very critical of the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement, the ambitious free trade network that connects 11 countries on both shores of the Pacific, also known as TPP11, whose ratification was finally approved by Congress.

