Russia has requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on March 14. The news was reported by the Russian agency Tass, quoting Dmitry Polyansky, first deputy permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the World Organization and specifying that according to Moscow the meeting should focus on Russophobia as a factor that hinders the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis.

“Today we requested an open meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Russophobia as a factor hindering the search for long-term and sustainable solutions to the Ukrainian crisis on Tuesday, March 14,” the diplomat noted on his Telegram channel. We will look at Russophobia both in Ukraine and in the West. The names of our speakers will be announced the day before so that they are not subjected to pressure from our enemies, as is often the case”. The meeting is requested for 17 Moscow time.