A lot of gems were auctioned this week, including Victor Muller's former Bugatti. We have a top 10 for you!

This week there are again a number of rich people who have acquired a very expensive new toy. Two major car auctions took place: one of RM Sotheby's and one of Bonhams. Both auctions were held in always sunny Arizona.

A diverse range of classics and modern supercars went under the hammer, with many cars fetching hundreds of thousands of euros, or even more than a million. We will take you through the top 10 cars that generated the most revenue.

10. Porsche 356 'Outlaw' (1957)

$747,500 – €688.074

In this list you probably expect cars that are completely original, but this 356 is certainly not that. This car has been extensively renovated by the well-known Porsche restomodder Emory Motorsports. In terms of appearance it is not too bad, but the car has a completely new 2.6 liter engine, which produces 260 hp. That's quite a lot when you consider that an original 356 1600 only had 60 hp.

9. Aston Martin DB5 (1965)

$797,000 – €733,640

The Aston Martin DB5 is a car that needs no introduction. The nice thing about this copy is that the car played in a movie. No, not in a Bond film (even if it has a James Bond badge on it), but in the film Catch Me If You Canwith Leonardo DiCaprio.

8. Ford GT MkII (2021)

$1,006,000 – €926,023

The Ford GT is a special device in any case, but this Ford GT is completely spectacular. This is a Mk II, the 710 hp track version of the GT. Only 45 of these were built. Nevertheless, this car does not seem to have been a good investment. This Mk II sold for just over a million dollars, while the new price of this car was over $1.3 million.

7. Shelby 427 Cobra (1966)

$1,200,000 – €1,104,600

There are a lot of fake Shelby Cobras driving around, but this is a real one. Equipped with the monstrous 427 V8, which is no less than 7.0 liters in size. The car was thoroughly restored about ten years ago and is therefore in impeccable condition. That translated into revenue of $1.2 million.

6. Shelby 289 Cobra (1963)

$1,215,000 – €1,118,408

In addition to the 427 Cobra, another Cobra went under the hammer. This one has the smaller 289 cu (4.7 liter) block, but still yielded more. This is the very first Cobra that was equipped with the 289 V8 by Carroll Shelby. Before that he used a 260 cu (4.3 liter) V8.

5. Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso (1963)

$1,352,500 – €1,244,976

A list of the best auction results is not complete without a Ferrari 250. In this case it is the ever-stylish Berlinetta Lusso. This copy was originally even more stylish, because this car rolled out of the factory in Rosso Rubino (dark red). The car was later repainted in Rosso Corsa. A shame, because Rosso Rubino suits this car much better.

4. Bugatti Type 57 (1936)

$1,380,000 – €1,270,290

At number 4 we find a very interesting car, because this Bugatti has a Dutch license plate. One of the previous owners was none other than Victor Müller, who sold the car in 2003 to another Dutchman, Bugatti expert and collector Kees Jansen. And now the car has been auctioned by Bonhams for over €1.2 million.

3. Mercedes 540 K (1938)

$1,545,000 – €1,422,173

Usually it is the 300 SL that we see in these types of lists, but there are more classic Benzes that are worth a lot of money. The 540 K, for example, a beautiful flamboyant roadster from the 1930s. Under the long hood is a 5.4 liter inline eight.

2. McLaren Speedtail (2020)

$2,012,500 – €1,852,506

One of the most special modern hypercars is the McLaren Speedtail. With its extreme teardrop shape and three-seater configuration á la McLaren F1, this is a unique car. 106 Speedtails were built and this one is still brand new at 86 km. Unfortunately, this car – just like the Ford GT Mk II – was not a profitable investment: the new price was $2,726,000 and the return was $2,012,500. So you see: flipping a limited supercar doesn't always pay off.

1. Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ (2022)

$5,175,000 – €4,763,587

The car that raised the most this week was also a brand new supercar, also with a longtail: the Chiron Super Sport 300+. This is the absolute top version of the Chiron, which managed to break the magical 300 mph barrier in 2019. Unlike the later Chiron Super Sport which is limited to 440 km/h, you can actually drive 300 mph (482 km/h) in this car. If you dare. Only 30 were built, which explains the proceeds of more than 5 million dollars.

