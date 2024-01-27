“This area was a depressed area, in terms of employment with municipalities that were diversifying. However, we had a great commitment from the local administrators and the mayor of Oricola, Antonio Paraninfi, which characterizes a virtuous collaboration between administrations and those who intend to invest. In Italy, it is necessary to make investments advantageous, which does not mean cheap for large multinationals, for example, because the cost of labor in Italy is higher, there are taxes for social balance, there are rules of environmental sustainability and so Street. Investments must be advantageous as we have excellent short supply chain products, which large companies can use.” She pointed it out Francesco LollobrigidaMinister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry, on the sidelines of the institutional visit to the construction site of the Abruzzo factory in Oricola (AQ), where Coca-Cola HBC Italia has announced an investment of over 42 million euros in the factory for the expansion to two new production lines dedicated to the production of cans, the first in history of the plant, until now dedicated to recycled plastic (rPET) products.

“We have exceptional staff, they are people who, when given the opportunity to work, do so willingly to provide support for their families and to affirm their awareness that work is an essential part of man. This is why it is important to support and activate this commitment “. “The new investments in this industrial plant – underlines the minister – are also aimed at reducing some not particularly positive elements of some productions, which, however, are enhanced precisely by this, as well as reductions in terms of environmental impact”.

The two lines, one of which will be dedicated to the production of energy drinks, will be inaugurated in two distinct phases: the first phase already scheduled for the next few weeks, the second by the end of 2024. The new machinery, equipped with the best technology available in the market, will also allow a reduction of over 25% in the energy intensity necessary to bottle one liter of drink. Thanks to this important investment, the factory will be able to double the volumes produced and will guarantee over 50 new jobs, excluding related industries. This – he adds – “is an attitude that we consider virtuous, which puts us in a position to support those who invest in Italy. The hope is that of a stronger, more competitive Italy and this passes exactly through these elements: attracting investments and enable people to also take on our reference values, such as quality, which makes us protagonists all over the planet”.