Over the years, mobile phones have become devices that store important information for the user. From private images, bank account data, travel tickets to passwords for social networks or different services. At the same time that technology advances, cybersecurity becomes an important piece, since more and more hackers and cybercriminals are trying to steal users’ private data. By having access to a mobile, you can get a lot of important information about that person.

Due to the high amount of data that ‘smartphones’ handle, it is important to be careful with the applications that we install on the mobile, since they may contain viruses or programs in charge of extracting information from the phones with which to carry out scams such as ‘phishing’ . By having more user data, cybercriminals can make scams more credible and thus get hold of other important user data.

The applications that steal information vary in type, some are hidden under ‘apps’ that serve as a scanner for the phone’s camera, custom wallpapers or applications to perform extra functions in message management. Among the applications that are not recommended to download are: Auxilary Message, Element Scanner, Fast Magic SMS, Free CamScanner, Go Messages, Super Message, Super SMS or Travel Wallpapers.

It is recommended to download the ‘apps’ only from safe application stores and verified applications such as the Play Store. We must also review everything that we download on the mobile. The Google company recommends verifying the applications that are downloaded to the terminals and analyzing the activity of the device to detect harmful ‘apps’. If you have downloaded a dangerous application, you must eliminate it as soon as possible and change the passwords of the accounts that you have used, since they can be compromised.