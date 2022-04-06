Roe deer in Germany and Austria have not been in contact with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Other cervids in those countries show no signs of this either. These outcomes that researchers report in the magazine Microorganisms are a reassurance for virologists in Europe.

Interest in the possible contamination of roe deer and other red deer was sparked after reports came from the United States of white-tailed deer infected with SARS-CoV-2. The wild animals there probably picked it up from humans and turned out to be able to pass the infection on to each other.

The researchers were unable to find any antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in the blood of more than 200 roe deer, red deer and fallow deer that they sampled during 2020 and 2021. They used the same technique that had previously been used on white-tailed deer in the US; there, 40 percent of the animals were positive.

Endanger

The fact that the pandemic coronavirus can circulate in wild animals, at least in the US, is an additional concern for virologists. The virus tends to adapt to the new host through genetic changes. That can be a source for new variants of corona that endanger humanity again, if resistance built up previously (through vaccination or infection) would no longer protect properly.

It is not clear why the coronavirus ended up in wild animals in the US and not in Europe. The fact is that white-tailed deer in the US come closer to humans than deer in Europe. The authors of the study suggest that hunting style may also play a role. In Europe this is organized on a small scale and locally, while in the US it is a task of the federal government. In the US it is also allowed to lure the deer with food and then shoot it, something that is usually prohibited in Europe.