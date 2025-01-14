Face the Sevilla FC by García Pimienta the second round of the league championship with a comfortable mattress of seven points about the danger zone of the table but also equally distanced from the European places: seven points away the Nervionenses of the Majorcasixth classified. Without other competitions such as the Copa del Rey, from which they were eliminated at the hands of Almería, Sevilla FC wants to emerge well strengthened from the January market to keep their flame alive and try to fight at least in the final stretch to access the prize of the continental squares. These are the key dates for Sevilla FC in the second round of LaLiga: the derby, the ‘big ones’ and important matches:

– If this Sevilla FC wants to dream of something in LaLiga, it will have to start putting points in its pocket soon, starting this coming Saturday, January 18 on matchday 20, in which they visit Girona in Montilivi at 2:00 p.m.which currently has five points more than Nervión and is seventh in the table.

– The first great that Sevilla FC will come across in this second round is FC Barcelonato whom he receives in the Sánchez-Pizjuán on February 9at a time to be confirmed, in a match of the day 23.

– In the day 25On February 23, Sevilla FC has another match in its stadium that can greatly mark its intentions of reaching the European places. The Pimienta team receives that day Majorcacurrently sixth in the table.









– In this sense, March will start with two consecutive trips for Sevilla FC in the days 26 and 27, on March 2 and 9, to visit two teams such as Rayo Vallecano and Real Sociedadrespectively, who are also in that middle zone of the table and who want to look higher, like the Sevillistas.

– It will be in the day 29 when one of the most anticipated games of the season arrives in the city of Seville. March 30 Sevilla FC will visit Betis at the Benito Villamarín in the second and last derby of the current 2024-25 campaign. After Sevilla’s 1-0 victory (Lukebakio) in the first round, Pimienta’s team wants ‘full’ in the duels of the maximum rivalry this season.

– A week later, on April 6, on day 30Sevilla FC receives the winter champion at the Sánchez-Pizjuán, Atlético de Madrid of Cholo Simeone in a match that is always high-flying and very competitive.

– It is also worth highlighting for the Sevillistas their confrontation of the Matchday 33, April 23, against Osasuna in El Sadaranother rival that, like Sevilla FC, hopes to be able to fight at this time to ‘sneak’ into Europe.

– And in the penultimate day, the 37thbig game for Sevilla FC against Real Madrid at the Sánchez-Pizjuán on May 18. Last crash of the course in Nervión. Those from Pimienta will seek to take the hit against Mbappé, Vinicius, Bellingham and company to give joy to their audience.