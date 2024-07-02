Users complain about Telegram outage

Users complained about a failure in the Telegram messenger, follows from data from the Downdetector.su portal.

Most reports of malfunctions come from Moscow and St. Petersburg. The service recorded a stream of complaints around 21:00 Moscow time.

According to Downdetector, users are experiencing problems with the operation of the application itself, as well as with sending messages.

In February, a similar failure in the State Duma was explained by an inspection by Roskomnadzor. Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Information Policy, Information Technology and Communications Anton Tkachev said that Roskomnadzor was trying to find vulnerabilities in the Russian network, which in the future could lead to the unblocking of platforms and services banned in the country.