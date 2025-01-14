The judge of the National Court (AN) Francisco de Jorge has proposed trying the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Ángel María Villar for obtaining a series of contracts between 2007 and 2017 that allegedly caused damage to the entity of 4.5 million euros, including the celebration of several friendlies for the national team with which his son Gorka would have financially benefited.

In the order to move to an abbreviated procedure for this main piece of the so-called ‘Soule’ case, collected by Europa Press, The magistrate proposes putting Villar on the bench for continued crimes of unfair administration, corruption in business, misappropriation and falsification of commercial documents. Along with Villar, he considers that seven other individuals and one legal entity should go to trial, including the former vice president of the RFEF Juan Padrón and Villar’s son, Gorka Villar Bollaín.

In his account of events, the head of the Central Court of Instruction Number 1 explains that between 2007 and 2017 Ángel María Villar and Juan Antonio Padrón would have taken advantage of the positions they held as president and vice president to benefit natural and legal persons from their surroundings.

His actions would have been carried out, the judge maintains, by obtaining contracts in his favor with economic conditions detrimental to the RFEF and also by paying from the entity remunerations that either did not correspond to any provision of services. , or they were not provided under the conditions under which they had been agreed. All of this, he specifies, would have meant a loss to the Federation of 4,514,441.72 euros.

Specifically, and at least since 2009, Villar, in connivance with his son Gorka, would have imposed some of the rival teams of the Spanish team to play friendly matches. They would have done so to the detriment of the RFEF and in order to benefit Gorka Villar through the company Sport Advisers SL, by obtaining contracts from the federations that benefited from those matches.

With this action, according to the magistrate, the federal entity would have suffered a loss of at least 3,830,000 euros and Gorka Villar would have obtained income of at least 366,583.08 euros.