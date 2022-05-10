The Jobstice application collects in a Twitter thread what they can’t ask you in a job interview because it’s illegal. This online platform, which serves to anonymously expose exploitation and job insecurity, explains that these are issues that violate article 14 of the Spanish Constitution.

Job interviews are part of the usual process to select personnel in a company. An appointment where job candidates must give the best impression and skillfully defend their knowledge in the sector they want to access. Both those undergoing this test and the human resources team take this appointment seriously. Applicants undergo a series of questions where they have to prove that they are qualified for the job. However, there are several personal aspects that it is illegal to ask about.

What can’t they ask you in a job interview?



– Personal life. For example, it is illegal for them to ask you if you plan to become pregnant in the future.

– Sexual, political or religious orientation.

– Civil status.

– Nationality.

– Age.

– Union affiliation.

“Spaniards are equal before the law, without discrimination based on birth, race, sex, religion, opinion or any other personal or social condition or circumstance.” This is the excerpt from article 14 of the Spanish Constitution that Jobstice exposes to argue why it is illegal to ask about these aspects. Thus, they add that “the questions asked must refer exclusively to the candidate’s abilities to fill the position.”

If you are asked about these questions, Jobstice advises lying. Also, if you want to denounce any type of discrimination, remember that it is legal to record the conversation, since it can serve as evidence in a trial or a Labor inspection.