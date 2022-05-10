The performance of Doria rises with Albin in the direction from 1 ‘since the Abruzzo coach has been present: the average points go from 0.5 to 1.5. The goal is to put him in a position to play the starter against Fiorentina in the match against the former Torreira

Genoa – The importance of having Ekdal. For Sampdoria the presence of Albin makes the difference. And he has been doing it even more since Marco Giampaolo has been on the bench. Conditioned by plantar fasciitis, the 32-year-old Swede trains and plays intermittently.

With Lazio he remained on the bench and his absence was felt.

Subscribe to read too

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS