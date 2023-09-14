Two journalists, Carmen Conesa and Sara Rubira, will be Ministers of Culture and Tourism, and Agriculture. Antelo will carry out territorial planning in place of the Minister of Development, José M. Pancorbo
Raúl Sánchez, D. Vidal and Rubén García Bastida
Murcia
Thursday, September 14, 2023, 01:33
José Ángel Antelo Vice President, Interior, Emergencies and Territorial Planning
From the basketball court to the vice presidential court
The politician, who saw his career as UCAM center cut short due to an injury, began to climb positions in Vox from the Murcia City Council
By Raul Sanchez
Despite being born on the other side of the country 36 years ago, José Ángel Antelo found his…
This content is exclusive for subscribers
#councilors #Government #Region #Murcia
Leave a Reply