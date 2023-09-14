New Sports Minister also claims to have “admiration and affection” for the former head of the body

The new Minister of Sports, André Fufucastated that the body is “Open arms” to welcome Ana Moser to your team. The statement was made on Wednesday night (September 13, 2023), after his inauguration ceremony at the body. During a speech at the ceremony, Fufuca had already mentioned the former minister. “I made a point of highlighting the admiration and affection I have for her. I’m a fan of her leading role in the sport. You can be sure that, if it is of interest, she will have the ministry open to help”he said.