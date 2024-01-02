Don't know where to start? Do you want to start training and don't know what you should do? Have you decided to continue physical exercise beyond the month of January?

This may be your situation, but the following may also happen to you: you go to the gym consistently, but notice that you stop making progress. Don't worry, you are not alone. According to a 2022 study, hitting a ceiling in training is known as the “plateau effect” and is common among athletes and amateurs alike. Here is a list of the most common mistakes you can make:

Skip warm-up

When you warm up, you should start with simple, gentle exercises that help increase the temperature of your body muscles. You can perform dynamic gestures. For example, walking gently: A study indicates that aerobic exercise can help reduce muscle soreness. Keep in mind that during warm-ups your heart rate will get higher and higher as a way to prepare you for exercise.

Additionally, warming up can prevent injuries. An investigation found that warming programs can reduce your risk and, on the other hand, a meta-analysis notes that more than 79% of studies on the relationship between warming up and performance revealed that it can lead to improved ability in various activities.

Forgetting to perform the exercise technique correctly

The chances of having poor health increase if you remain sedentary (the chair and the couch kill). If you train strength, the foundation of basic physical abilities, you should do it well, otherwise you will be in over your head. Pay attention to how rather than how much. Focus on learning to move and perform the exercise technique correctly. Improper execution would not only limit the effectiveness of your workouts but also increase the chances of injury.

Take it as the basic subject: learn. Each exercise has a correct technique, for example: keeping the spine straight or the elbows close to the body. When a beginner starts going to the gym, paying attention to the way the gestures are executed and having good technique should be the top priority.

Professionals exist. Ask for help

How do I learn what exercises to do? How many sets or repetitions? Who teaches me the correct technique of gestures? What weight do I put on the bar to perform a press banking? Sorry to disappoint you, but YouTube or Instagram videos won't have the answer. Before starting to train, go to a professional, a graduate in Physical Activity and Sports Sciences, to assess your joints, your life context and previous health conditions. Many times a workout is abandoned because the exercises are not properly selected. Imagine that you suffer from high blood pressure, knee discomfort, are overweight or are a cancer patient. In this sense, a physical trainer, with a university degree in Physical Activity and Sports Sciences and a member of the college, would be the option. Can check here if your coach is part of the census of registered professionals. Finding which exercise is best for you and seeking expert advice should be seen as an investment in health, not a luxury.

Prioritize weight and be in a hurry

“Put up one more plaque every day. For me, evolving well means putting more and more weight on the rowing machine,” a client came to recognize me. Obsessing over moving more and more would not be a good start. It is important to understand that lifting heavy weights does not mean that you will instantly gain more muscle mass. It is essential to start with lighter loads and obtain a good anatomical adaptation, otherwise discomfort or injuries may appear that impede your evolution.

Training could be similar to a garden: when you plant a carrot, it doesn't grow the next day; The same thing happens with exercise. The results you expect, the adaptations (gain strength, muscle mass or improve your body composition) take time to appear, and for this to happen there must be a progressive and sustainable training plan over time.

More is not better

The phrase: “Horse start, donkey stop” is common in these months of beginning resolutions. Beginners often overwhelm, get excited, and train too frequently without giving their body enough time to recover. Rest, as studies admitit's part of the training.

If you do not allow your muscles to recover before the next session, they will not work at their optimal capacity and your training safety will likely be diminished. On the other hand, sleep is key; a review points out that the risk of muscle injuries is greater when their duration decreases and the training load increases simultaneously, which can exacerbate fatigue. Accumulating evidence shows that good rest would improve performance, pain sensitivity and anabolic responses, something that may be beneficial in speeding recovery.

Get organized

Reserve a weekly time for your health, if you don't find it, illness will probably come. We lead a life that invites us to be sedentary, so organize your schedule in such a way that you can take a few minutes for your self-care moment in the form of physical exercise. Without planning, there is no order; Without order, there are no results. Well-designed strength training doesn't require too many hours in your day, as research admits, can last 20-40 minutes. Agenda excuses are the worst enemies of results.

Look for sustainability

There is no point in joining a gym and then not going; nor is it worth much to go one day every three months or only when it rains. Try to find a training system that allows you to maintain it over time. Before you start think: Can I continue doing this for a year? Choose your location (park, home or gym) so that this exercise becomes part of your daily routine. Just like you brush your teeth, you can incorporate movement and care into your time. Habits are generated by repeating them. Remember: the best training is the one you do.

Avoid comparing yourself

Frustration can come when comparing your progress with that of other people at the gym or through social media. How is it possible that I do this exercise or train all these days and not be like this? Remember that each one starts from different levels of physical condition, life contexts, joint health and pathologies. One person, one training. Focus on your own path, otherwise you won't enjoy the journey.

