Explosions were heard in Kiev on Tuesday, as Ukraine was trying to repel a drone attack on its capital, officials said.

Warnings of air attacks were issued in other cities in the country.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko spoke of explosions in the capital, about an hour after the regional military administration announced that it had detected drones in the city’s airspace.

“The wreckage of drones is burning… in the Desnyansky area,” the official wrote on Telegram, adding that emergency services were at the site.

Warnings of air attacks in the regions of Kiev, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Mykolaev and Kherson went into effect at 3:30 local time (0.30 GMT).

According to the mayor of Mykolaev, the air force shot down drones in his city, and the falling debris caused a fire.