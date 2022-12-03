Saving on the electricity bill is an issue that has become paramount in Spanish homes in the last year, especially for those with a regulated rate. The rise in food or gasoline prices due to inflation has caused spending to be cut and every euro that comes out of the pocket is looked at. Winter is key since the use of heating or any electrical device to heat the house will be accompanied by a higher expense.

One way to save is to isolate the windows from the cold, since up to 35% of the heat from heating can be lost through the cracks. If your house gets colder than usual, it may mean you have window problems. It is recommended that you check windows, profiles, blinds and even the drawer, since here may be the solution to increase the temperature in the rooms of the house.

Change windows and blinds



If you have enough money you can do a reform of the windows. It is an investment with which you will be able to optimize the use of heating. Double or triple glass is the most recommended option because it insulates your house from heat and cold, but it is also the most expensive. If the frame is made of PVC or wood, even better because it is a material that conducts heat. The way in which they open also has an influence, which is why casement windows are better than sliding ones.

The blind or even the box may be the key to increasing the temperature of the rooms in your home in winter. It is a complement that reinforces thermal insulation. To prevent colder from entering, you can choose PVC or aluminum blinds. In the case of the drawer it is also convenient that these materials.

cheaper solutions



In case you cannot afford the cost of a reform of this type, there are cheaper solutions. To prevent cold from entering the blind box, you can use a foam or roll insulation if you think it is not well insulated, since this is an entrance to the outside.

A cheap trick that insulates windows and doors is weather stripping. They are bands of silicone and other flexible materials that are placed on the edges of the windows to seal them hermetically. Their installation is very simple, but it is convenient to review them from time to time to check their status.

To increase the temperature of the home, it can also be useful to choose thicker curtains, or place wooden furniture or carpets.