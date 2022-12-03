Home page World

A triple virus wave with corona, RSV and flu viruses is sweeping through Austria. How the situation in Germany is – and how you can protect yourself.

Vienna – Winter can be tough. After this France had already declared the contingency plan for the RS virusa triple virus wave of respiratory diseases with the corona virus, the RS virus and the flu virus is now spreading in Austria, like the ORF on Tuesday, November 29. Babies and small children are particularly affected, which already puts a lot of strain on ambulances and hospitals, as reported by kreiszeitung.de. But the federal spokesman for the professional association of German paediatricians, Dr. Jakob Maske is already sounding the alarm.

A triple virus wave consisting of corona, RSV and flu viruses is sweeping through Austria. The situation is also serious in Germany. (symbol image) © imago

Triple virus wave overruns Austria: Corona, RSV and influenza

There were also double waves in winter before the corona pandemic regularly – but now there is a triple wave, said the pediatrician and infectiologist Volker Strenger from MedUni Graz to the Austrian broadcaster. In the last two years of the pandemic, the diseases that are otherwise typical of the season – caused by RS viruses and influenza – largely did not occur – due to mask regulations, distance rules and lockdowns. But now the wave hits new Corona variant BQ.1.1, which is also rampant in Germanythe country in full force.

After RSV, the spread of the influenza virus in the Alpine republic officially reached epidemic proportions last week, according to virologist Judith Aberle from MedUni Vienna ORF.at. Children in particular are increasingly being admitted to hospitals. Beds are getting scarce there. But also Germans Children’s hospitals are at the limit due to the wave of respiratory infections, “kcatastrophic” conditions will be described.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) The RSV is a worldwide widespread pathogen of acute diseases of the upper and lower respiratory tract at all ages and one of the most important pathogens of respiratory infections in infants, especially premature babies and small children. RSV infections are similar to influenza in terms of seasonality and symptoms. See also Reader opinion Reducing working hours does not automatically increase work productivity Their prevalence in the general population has long been underestimated. However, according to current estimates, RSV respiratory disease occurs worldwide with an incidence of 48.5 cases and 5.6 severe cases per 1,000 children in the first year of life.

Infection wave with RS virus: is the lower immunity of the “corona” babies to blame?

The high number of infections with the RS virus in small children could also be due to the lower immunity of the “corona” babies. PD dr Martin Wetzke, specialist in paediatrics and youth medicine and senior physician in the department for pediatric pneumology and allergology at the Medical University Hanover, explained to kreiszeitung.de: “The passing on of the immunological memory of pregnant women to their unborn children is important,” said the pediatrician. “And through the distancing measures, not only (expectant) mothers but also their babies are armed with less immunity to the RV virus as well.”

RSV wave and Corona also hit Germany: “Children’s hospitals and outpatient clinics are at the limit”

dr Jakob Maske, federal spokesman for the BVKJ and resident pediatrician, confirmed when asked kreiszeitung.de also for Germany an “accumulation of infections”. Some of the children are “sick around the clock,” said Maske. In practice, his work is currently more like “slinging through”. “The clinics and outpatient clinics are also at their limit. But that was foreseeable for a long time. There are these peaks in infection waves every autumn and winter, but this year they are particularly early,” explains the doctor. “It’s no longer a curve, but the values ​​go up vertically,” said a colleague, the pediatric intensive care and emergency physician Prof. Florian Hoffmann dpa.

How to protect yourself against diseases like RS virus, COVID-19 and the flu Stay home if you have symptoms: Anyone who has cold symptoms should stay at home, avoid contact and recover until the symptoms improve significantly (3-5 days). See also North Sea Jazz is more streamlined after corona Get treatment for infections and know where to get help: In the event of an infection, the course of the disease should be closely monitored. If symptoms get worse, inform your family doctor’s practice or the medical on-call service (telephone: 116117). Ventilate frequently and “smartly”: Regularly ventilate indoor spaces in which you are with others. This applies to all interiors – also at work and at private meetings at home. Indoors: Wear a mask: Wearing a mask is a simple and well-tested way to protect yourself and others from infection Think about your own environment: Older people and people with certain previous illnesses have an increased risk of a severe course of the disease with respiratory diseases. In the case of an acute respiratory illness, the best way to protect those around you is to avoid personal contact until you have recovered – especially with older people and people with certain previous illnesses. Wait for the symptoms to subside to avoid contagion! Protect against serious illness: The best way to prevent serious illnesses is vaccination. Even if you have already had a COVID-19 disease, the Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO) recommends getting vaccinated. Source: Robert Koch Institute, September 2022

RKI confirms: RSV, corona and flu also have Germany under control

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) also confirms that the number of acute respiratory diseases is increasing significantly. Seven million Germans are now ill, far more than was usual at this time of year before the pandemic. According to the institute’s weekly report in week 46, the proportion of infections with influenza viruses (29%) and RS viruses (24%) is also exploding in this country. The spread of SARS-CoV-2, on the other hand, has so far been stable (5%). A rapid increase in flu cases was also in Lower Saxony observed. An “increasing influenza virus and RSV activity is also being reported from other countries in Europe,” according to the RKI.

We are in the situation that not all children can be cared for. A situation that was already bad is developing into a dramatic situation.

Expert warns: “Children’s health and lives are at serious risk”

The current wave of respiratory diseases is exacerbating the situation, especially in the children’s hospitals, according to Maske: “We are in the situation that not all children can be cared for. A situation that was already bad is developing into a dramatic situation.” The health system is on the verge of collapse due to the federal government’s years of austerity policies: “It will explode at some point. The health and life of the children are in serious danger,” reports the doctor in an interview with kreiszeitung.de. Hamburg pediatricians wrote a fire letter in November: “Supply is acutely endangered”.

Especially in infants under four months and children with chronic illnesses, RSV infection can be so severe that they need hospital treatment. In Germany caused a wave of infections last year RS viruses that increasingly affect childrenof great concern to pediatricians.

Triple virus wave could lead to major problems in Germany

After the three possible scenarios for the Corona winter with Omikron XBB and BQ.1.1 and the bogeyman of twindemic – a coincidence of the corona wave with the flu wave – the tremors are now faced with the next challenge, the triple virus wave. One thing is certain: a triple virus wave is likely to Germany lead to major problems, regardless of the state of emergency in practices and hospitals. Because there are also huge gaps in the supply of medicines. The German Association of Pharmacists has already complained Supply bottlenecks for important medicines: “location is bad”. And that applies in particular to fever syrups, cough medicine and the like.