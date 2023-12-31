Peru has lived through sad moments by losing great artists. Since the beginning of 2023, until this Sunday the 31st, compatriots had to say goodbye to celebrities and give condolences to their families. A few hours before the end of 2023, we take stock of those figures, between singers and actors, who ceased to exist. All the details, below.

Which celebrities died in 2023?

Tongo

José Abelardo Gutiérrez Alanya, popularly known as Tongo, died on Friday, March 10 due to the kidney failure he suffered years ago. He was 66 years old. Tongo left many songs for the memory of Peruvians and it is his daughter, Cint G, who is carrying out his musical legacy in Peru and abroad.

'La pituca' is one of Tongo's most popular songs. Photo: Instagram / Tongo

Little Princess Mily

Milagros Soto Rivas, the iconic voice of Pintura Roja with the song 'The Telephone', left this world on Monday, May 22 due to liver complications that finally led to his sensitive death. He was 57 years old.

Milagros was the first voice of Pintura Roja. Photo: LR composition / Instagram Milagros Soto / La República See also 'Eyes of fire': fireproof Stephen King

Kevin Pedraza

Kevin Pedraza Gonzales He was 20 years old when he died from an accident on a linear motorcycle. The singer, from Chiclayo, caused a commotion in all regions of the country. Pedraza died on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

Kevin Pedraza dedicated himself to singing from a very early age. Photo: LR composition / Instagram / Kevin Pedraza / La República

Yuliana Perea

The former vocalist of Papillon He died on Tuesday, August 22, due to medical negligence. The singer had undergone liposuction in her native Iquitos, however, cardiac arrest caused her death.

Yuliana Perea underwent liposuction performed by doctor Jhon Casado, her mother maintains. Photo: LR composition / TikTok Capture

Mariella Trejos

The first actress Mariella Trejos Benitez, Born in Cali, Colombia, she came to Peru to develop her career as an actress and earned her roles in successful Peruvian series such as 'This is Life' and 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'. After complications from gastritis and bedsores that led her to be admitted to a shelter, she died on Sunday, August 27 at the age of 75.

The Union of Performing Artists of Peru announced the death of Mariella Trejos. Photo: LR composition / América TV / Facebook See also "Abu Dhabi Cassation" upholds the death sentence for a young man who killed his father by 36 stab wounds

Pipo Gallo

Littman Alfonso Gallo Quintana, known as Pipo Gallo, was one of the first actors in the national series 'Pataclaun'. Gallo died on Saturday, November 4, due to cancer that he suffered from. He was 62 years old.

The cast of 'Patacláun' said goodbye to Pipo after his death. Photo: Latina

Ivan Cruz

The popular 'King of Bolero' He suffered health complications that led him to be admitted to the Callao Naval Hospital last Monday, November 6. At 77 years old, the interpreter of 'Me dice que te vas' ceased to exist in the hospital, leaving a void in his followers in Peru and the world.

Iván Cruz left his countless boleros for the memory of Peruvians. Photo: Leandro Britto

Pedro Suárez-Vértiz

Days before the end of 2023, Peruvians were greatly saddened by the loss of Peruvian singer-songwriter Pedro Suárez-Vértiz Alva. A cardiac arrest ended the life of the 'Me elevé' singer, the result of a degenerative disease. Pedro died at the age of 54, leaving a great legacy for Peruvian rock.