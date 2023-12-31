You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Yimmi Chará, in his time in Junior.
The player finally signed his contract with the Barranquilla club.
Junior from Barranquilla It continues to be put together to face the League and the Copa Libertadores in 2024 and this Sunday, December 31, a new reinforcement was confirmed.
The coastal team had already confirmed this Saturday the return of Victor Cantillowho returned from Brazilian soccer.
Cantillo joined Marco Perezthe other brand new reinforcement of the team to face the 2024 season.
Now, Junior gave another great news to close the year and it was the signing of Yimmi Charáanother one who returns to the red and white.
Chará was in Barranquilla since Thursday, he underwent medical examinations, but the signing of the contract was awaited, which was confirmed until now.
Thus, Junior closes the year with a strong team. The fans, however, are still waiting for another reinforcement to materialize, that of Teófilo Gutiérrez.
PABLO ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
