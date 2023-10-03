One of the most used means of payment today are credit cards, due to their great practicality. However, when using these banking plastics, certain elements must be taken into account, such as the commission paid when withdrawing cash at ATMs.

In this context, in case you are in the habit of withdrawing cash at ATMs, we will immediately tell you Which are the banks that charge the most commission for this financial operation?.

During recent years, as reported by the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) and the Federal Economic Competition Commission (Coffee), Mexican banking has diversified to a great extent.

And, in this sense, one of the products most used by users of financial institutions in Mexico, and in the world, are credit cards and debit cards, thanks to their practicality when making payments and financial operations.

Thus, within the concepts related to the use of bank cards, one of the most important is the commission, that is, the amount that is charged by a bank for the use and maintenance of bank cards.

These are the banks that charge the most commission for withdrawing cash at their ATMs/Photo: Unsplash

Likewise, banks apply commissions to credit card users when they use their ATMs to make cash withdrawals when their cards belong to other financial institutions.

Thus, according to data from the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), The bank that charges the most commission for withdrawing cash from its ATMs is Multiva, which charges 40 pesos for each operation. Meanwhile, the bank that charges the cheapest commission is Bansefi, with only 10 pesos.

These are the banks that charge the most commission for withdrawing cash at their ATMs/Photo: Freepik

Finally, we leave you the list of the banks that operate in Mexico and the commissions they charge for cash withdrawals at their ATMs:

*Multiva: $40.00

*Bansi: $35.00

*Santander: $30.00

*Scotiabank: $30.00

*Affirm: $30.00

*Banorte: $30.00

*BBVA: $29.50

*HSBC: $28.75

*Citibanamex: $26.50

*Azteca Bank: $25.86

*BanRegio: $25.00

*Inbursa: $15.00

*Mifel Bank: $14.50

*Bancoppel: $12.93

*Let’s Share Bank: $12.00

*Bansefi: $10.00.

