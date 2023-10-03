The ex-president donald trump reiterated this Monday in his own words, and through his lawyers, that he is the victim of political persecution, during the first day of the civil trial against him for fraud in the Trump Organization, which will last almost three months and may be crucial for their businesses.

Trump voluntarily went to the New York Supreme Court and, although he maintained a stoic attitude in the room, he took advantage of the presence of journalists at his entrances and exits to calling the process a “farce” and “witch hunt” and attack prosecutor Letitia James and Judge Arthur Engoron for their democratic ideology.

The Republican favorite for the White House for the 2024 elections was accompanied on Monday on the bench by his son Eric and a team of lawyers to whom he listened attentively in silence, according to local media.

Although he cannot be sentenced to prison for this accusation, The civil trial against Trump is just a preview of the long series of cases that await him in the courts and that threaten to disrupt his electoral campaign, but not his popularity.. The former president is criminally accused in four other different cases, which for the moment have not made a dent in his approval among the Republican base.

Nobody is above the law.

Judge Engoron confirmed this Monday that the civil trial against the former president, his children and his partners will last until December 22. What will then be resolved are six charges related to illegalities in the company’s practices: document falsification, issuance of false financial data and insurance fraudas the main charge of fraud was already summarily resolved against the defendants last week.

Former President Donald Trump arriving at court in New York.

The opening arguments were short and highlighted the extremes at which both sides stand: Prosecutor James declared that “no one is above the law” even if they have money and power, while Trump’s lawyers painted their client as a visionary with no deceptive intention.

The Prosecutor’s Office stated that Trump, his two oldest children and two associates were aware of or participated in the practice of inflating the assets of the Trump Organization in its financial statements in order to obtain advantages in bank loans and insurance.

The prosecution’s lawyer, Kevin Wallace, recalled that the fraud was legally established and that the defendants “had inflated their assets between $812 and $2.2 billion per year” between 2014 and 2021, as Judge Engoron ruled last week.

A lot is at stake for the former president, especially his source of income in New York: the judge canceled his operating licenses, prosecutors yesterday demanded that he be prohibited from doing business and Compensation for damages, which could amount to $250 million, is yet to be determined..

These sanctions would be “a serious blow to Donald Trump’s ability to do business in New York state,” according to Will Thomas, a business law professor at the University of Michigan.

Trump, who amassed his fortune in the real estate sector and casinos in the 1980s, would then lose control of several of his group’s emblematic buildings, like Trump Tower, on 5th Avenue in Manhattan. According to the prosecution, the surface area of ​​the businessman’s apartment in Trump Tower tripled and the building at 40 Wall Street was overvalued by between 200 and 300 million dollars in the financial statements.

In 1979, Donald Trump rented an apartment complex on Fifth Avenue for nearly $200 million. The building was named Trump Tower when it opened in 1982.

The Trump Organization’s luxurious Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida and several golf courses also appear in the dossier.

Trump’s defense, for its part, has focused on qualifying the accusations and questioning both the evaluation of the evidence – it assures that the valuations of the assets are subjective and were described that way – and the result of the transactions: the banks recovered their borrowed money and made a profit.

Value is what someone is willing to pay. Trump’s properties are ‘Mona Lisas’. That’s not fraud, it’s the real estate business.

“Value is what someone is willing to pay. Trump’s properties are ‘Mona Lisas’. “That’s not fraud, it’s the real estate business,” lawyer Alina Habba even said about, for example, the Mar-a-Lago mansion, which the judge estimated at $18 million and which the Trumps put at $1 billion.

“What we have here is an attempt to harm me in the elections,” Trump told the media, describing his financial statements as “phenomenal” and assured that There were no “victims” of the loans to the Organization looked at with a magnifying glass, since “there was never default” to the banks.

At the moment, it is not clear if Trump will also appear in court this Tuesday, but he does appear on the witness lists of both parties, which total more than 100 people, many of them workers or former workers of the company.

The trial, in any case, promises to be very technical and it is expected that during its course three of Trump’s children (Eric, Donald Jr. and Ivanka) will testify, as well as Allen Weisselberg and Michael Cohen, the former president’s former lawyer and who is has become one of its declared enemies.

Police in front of the Mar-a-Lago club, residence of former US President Donald Trump, on April 3, 2023 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Meanwhile, this Monday, while the civil trial began, The Supreme Court of the United States refused to study a case that asked that Trump not be able to be a candidate again due to his alleged responsibility in the assault on the Capitol in 2021.

The case, which is separate from similar challenges in the states of Minnesota and Colorado – whose trials are scheduled for later this year – was brought by John Anthony Castro, a little-known Republican presidential candidate, who sued Trump at the beginning of the year based on a provision of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNÁNDEZ

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With information from EFE and AFP