Those who regularly cook at the campsite know that it is sometimes difficult to make do. The stove is cramped, it is hot in the tent, the ingredients are slightly different than you are used to. Yet many home cooks manage to come up with an arsenal of dishes that always work, also at the campsite. These are the eight favorite dishes of culinary journalist Janneke Vreugdenhil that can be made on holiday.

1 Mackerel with salad

When Janneke went camping again after years of staying in holiday homes, she discovered that the Dutch camping shops were no longer as concise as before: she could get all the ingredients for a true feast. Three courses, including fresh mackerel from the fishmonger.

Read how Janneke made this supper prepared on one rickety camping gas.



2 Goi Ca Rot

At the campsite, on the boat, in a holiday home with one and a half simmering pits, a blunt knife and a crooked frying pan? Even then you can whip up a delicious dish in no time. With a freshly roasted chicken from the local farmers market and ready-cut vegetables you can easily make this fresh Vietnamese salad.

See also Palestine Israeli guard and Palestinian man killed in separate shooting incidents in West Bank Want to make this Vietnamese salad? Here’s how to get started.



3 Ratatouille from the barbeque

When it comes to barbecuing, Janneke is from the minimalist school. Everything you put on the grill becomes delicious by itself, simply because of the irreplaceable smoky taste of the barbecue. Janneke therefore likes to put typical summer vegetables such as eggplant, zucchini, bell pepper and tomato on the barbecue: exactly the ingredients of a classic ratatouille, but with a twist.

This ratatouille owes its Mediterranean twist to the sauce and the fresh salsa verde.



4 Four times cooking on the barbecue

When Janneke and her boyfriend went on holiday together for the first time in their younger years, good food was not exactly high on the list of priorities. A camping gas stove was therefore not included; only a small barbecue disappeared last minute in the dilapidated Fiat Panda. Rarely did Janneke eat as well as on that trip. They prepared everything on the barbecue: grilled green asparagus, pasta, jacket potatoes, grilled fish or meat, it all tasted divine.

Inspired by that trip, Janneke puts four ways in a row to cook on a barbecue.



5 Spanish Gazpacho

Once upon a time, Janneke worked for two months as part of the animation team at a Spanish campsite on the Costa Brava. Although the place and the work were not very enjoyable to say the least, she did learn how to make a delicious gazpacho from her Spanish colleague Rocio.

You can let this gazpacho get ice cold in the fridge or chill it with a few ice cubes.



6 Baked rice with chorizo

It was one of those: Janneke made a dish from a few things she happened to have at home and it turned out better than expected. Tasty enough for in NRC? Wasn’t it too simple? No, because in the summer we all prefer to be ready quickly in the kitchen.

For the spice in this dish, Janneke used piri-piri, but it is also possible with harissa, tabasco or sambal.



7 Budget citizens

When Janneke read Daan Faber and Maarten Hoekstra’s cookbook, which is about their 7,000-kilometer journey through France, she was inspired. The duo only cooked on a camping stove for a month! Janneke listed her five favorite tips from the book about camping cooking and gives a quick recipe for budget burgers.

Janneke makes the salsa herself for this recipe, but you can also use it ready-made from the store.



8 Pasta salad with artichoke

Although she has sometimes spoken condescendingly about pasta salads, Janneke couldn’t escape making one on vacation. In addition to the salads that have been sitting in a Tupperware container for a few hours, there are also elegant, thoughtful, delicious pasta salads. See her creation here.

Serve the pasta salad immediately after making it with warm crusty bread.



