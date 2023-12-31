We list 12 modern gems from AC Schnitzer!

Last week my colleague @Loek the updated BMW 5 Series shows this through AC Schnitzer had been taken care of. It is a remarkable company with remarkable products. In addition to being a tuner, AC Schnitzer is also a BMW dealer. So they know the ins and outs of the cars they are working on. The special thing about the company from Aachen is that the factory warranty is retained and that they regularly collaborate with BMW, both for production cars and in motorsport.

So they are all high quality products. The improvements actually ensure a better driving car. They all have one thing in common: they are not beauties. But apparently that's not the point. An AC Schnitzer doesn't have to be subtle or understated. An AC Schnitzer should above all be fun. In this diptych we will take you through some of the company's gems. We'll start with the modern highlights, the classics will be discussed next year!

AC Schnitzer V8 Topster (E85)

2005

Initially it was not known that there would be an M variant of the BMW Z4. The Z4 was already considerably sportier than its predecessor, the Z3. And with a 231 hp strong six-in-line, that was by no means possible. AC Schnitzer was looking for a little more power and presence. And they did.

Although we appreciate the idea, this car has aged just as well as Marco Borsato's ambassadorship at Warchild. The combination of orange with pastel yellow is not really that great. Nice: the 4.9 liter V8 from the M5 is in it. And in this case it also has more power: 450 hp!

AC Schnitzer Tension (E62)

2006

This generation's BMW 6 Series is already a polarizing car. The M6 ​​was even more so and this AC Schnitzer M6 Tension really ignores conventions completely. Here too we cannot really say that the car has aged well, because that is not the case at all.

It was a bloody machine, because the 5.0 V10 was boosted to over 550 hp, allowing you to reach 325 km/h. The entire chassis has been revised and you may have noticed that a rather striking body kit has been fitted. It was initially going to be a concept (for the IAA 2005), but they built 50 or so of them.

AC Schnitzer GP3.10 (E92)

2007

In the context of not being a very subtle car, we have the GP3.10 here. In short, it is a BMW 3 Series, with the engine of an M5. It's not even the standard engine, but one that has been boosted to 552 hp and 560 Nm.

The transmission from the M5 has also been used, the seven-speed SMG gearbox. What is special is that the car runs on LPG, so this is actually a very environmentally friendly car. From 0-100 km/h it takes 4.5 seconds and the top speed is 320 km/h.

AC Schnitzer ACS3 3.5d (E92)

2009

We are going from an E92 coupe on LPG to one with diesel. In 2009, diesels were certainly smooth, but not terribly fast. The AC Schnitzer ACS3 3.5d was not only fast for a diesel, but really fast. At Nardo, this modified 335d Coupé smashed the record for diesels: 288.7 km/h. On Satan Juice!

AC Schnitzer ACS5 Sport (F10)

2012

For years, AC Schnitzer had upgrades for the BMW M models, but they did not go any faster. That doesn't matter in itself, the eye is also important and an AC Schnitzer modified car often drives better than the standard model. But come on, a little power is nice. That worked with the M5 of the F10 generation.

The S63B44 engine was no slouch as standard, with 560 hp and 680 Nm. But after the tickle from AC Schnitzer you have 620 hp and 790 Nm! On the rear wheels. A nice bonus is that the Schnitzer variant also sounds considerably better thanks to a modified sports exhaust system. And yes, those wheels are ugly, but they are also exceptionally light and strong.

AC Schnitzer ACZ 5.0d (E89)

2015

This generation's BMW Z4 is not seen as the ultimate sports car it could have been. It's more of a Gran Tourer. So why not add a typical GT engine for long distances? AC Schnitzer took the petrol engine from a Z4 and installed a diesel engine. No, not a 5-liter diesel as the type name suggests. AC Schnitzer always goes with the BMW type designation. The engine is the 3.0 liter six-in-line from the M550d.

Of course they ramped it up a bit before it was spooned in. The engine is now good for 430 hp and no less than 840 Nm! Fortunately, they also used the transmission from the M550d. Confusing: with the chassis, the Pole Position seats from Recaro and the fixed roof, they have now turned it into more of a sports car. If you're wondering why the car doesn't have an M package: the ACZ 5.0d started life as a simple sDrive23i.

AC Schnitzer ACS2 (F87)

2016

It was always known that the BMW M2 Competition had much more potential than it came from the factory. Logical, because BMW M had to build the car at a price, especially because it is the cheapest M. So with a few pricey upgrades you can make the car a lot better in one go.

You would think that this is due to the engine upgrade: thanks to a module you suddenly have 500 hp and 600 Nm. But it is perhaps the chassis that benefits the most. The 20 inch wheels are not to everyone's taste, but weigh only 10 kg each! The chassis is now of much higher quality.

AC Schnitzer ACL2 (F22)

2017

But it can go a whole step more seriously than the above. The regular ACS2 is already quite a handful with 500 hp. But the ACL2 takes it a step further. The funny thing is, the base is not an M2, but an M235i. The widening was done by Schnitzer itself and is reminiscent of the ACL E36 (which you will encounter in the next article).

The special thing was that the ACL2 was a very fast device and that it also 'worked'. The ACL2 was faster than the M4 GTS on the Nordschleife! This is partly because the N55 engine has been removed for an S55, which has been tuned and equipped with a downpipe and sports exhaust. The result? 570 hp.

AC Schnitzer GR Supra (A90)

2019

At AC Schnitzer they occasionally include a different brand, although the idea behind this is very logical. The Toyota Supra is of course just a BMW Z4 in technical terms. Now it is not that the standard Supra is disappointing, but a little more spice and character are welcome. You notice that they had to hold back a bit at Toyota.

The AC Schnitzer GR Supra utilizes its potential plus a little more. Sure, the rear spoiler is a bit sensitive to taste, but it works. More importantly, just across the border you can get very good upgrades while retaining the warranty. For those who love specifications: the AC Schnitzer-Supra has 400 hp and 600 Nm, plus a tighter chassis, lighter rims and a new exhaust system.

AC Schnitzer ACS1 3.5i (F40)

2021

The BMW 1 Series of the F40 generation had a bit of a difficult birth. Not because it is a bad car, on the contrary! It's a very, very good one. The problem is mainly that the predecessor is too legendary for words, with that divine six-in-line and rear-wheel drive.

The ACS1 doesn't fix everything, but it does fix it a little bit. It gives the car a little more character in several areas. There is only one disadvantage: they do not get more power out of it. Not because the B48B20 does not allow that (there is more margin in the block), but the Aisin transmission is approximately at the limit of what it can handle. With the chassis adjustments, wheels and exterior modifications, it looks a lot. better.

AC Schnitzer ACS4 Sport (G82)

2022

The BMW M4 is impossible to call a wretch. The least powerful variant is the one with a manual gearbox: it has 480 hp. The engine does have more margin, but the transmission does not. The Competition has the very strong ZF automatic transmission and can easily handle more power.

With a single external module, AC Schnitzer can achieve almost 100 extra hp! The power increases from 510 hp to 610 hp. The torque increases from 650 Nm to 750 Nm. The extra frills somehow work quite well on the M4. It wasn't a subtle car before, but it certainly isn't now. Check out the driving test below:

AC Schnitzer ACS2 Sport (G87)

2023

Most of AC Schnitzer's exterior modifications are often, um, very taste-sensitive. In the case of the BMW M2, we think it totally works somehow. Look how thick this thing is? The M2 could also use a little sprucing up, it is certainly not a car that participates in a beauty contest. Even the spoiler is suddenly up!

Of course, it is the well-known modifications that complete it: extra light wheels (fortunately located a little further outwards) and a KW coilover set that you can adjust to your liking. Then there are also a lot of small modifications. Now just take care of the engine!

These were all the modern gems from AC Schnitzer, the classic modified BMWs from Aachen will soon be featured! Keep a close eye on Autoblog in 2023.

