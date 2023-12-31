Taxi driver Soufiane (27) brought two men from Wateringen to The Hague on Monday night and then got into an argument with the duo about payment. He was hit so hard that he had to be treated in hospital. And this behavior is not isolated, says the Hague taxi company. According to the trade association, an emergency button would provide more safety. “I really thought my last hour had come.”

#Soufiane #thought #hour #struck #drunken #customers #39One #minute #longer #dead39