Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Agreements for work on business relief mechanisms and the inclusion of proposals to improve the conditions of the commercial sector, the Sinaloa Ministry of Economy and the ULCC filed yesterday, reported Óscar Sánchez Beltrán.

The President of the Union of Tenants of the Culiacán Center ULCC explained that this came about after a meeting with the head of the Ministry of Economy, Javier Gaxiola Coppel, who yesterday walked the streets of Mall from Culiacan.

Issues were addressed, he pointed out, regarding the need to create an emergency relief fund to overcome the pandemic, which implies redirecting resources from other budgeted items.

Issues related to the modernization of business processes through the provision of training were also discussed, he added.

“It was good progress, the message was clear, there will be help for all merchants, but especially the most modest ones,” he said “…” it was also made clear to us that now the Ministry of Economy will be more transparent in financial management mechanisms as ‘Red Fosin’”.

Sánchez Beltrán considered that the governor Ruben Rocha Moya gives hope to the most vulnerable commercial sector with this type of approach.

Let us remember that the ULCC sent an SOS help message in the face of the serious crisis that is being experienced due to lack of sales and the restrictions generated by the Covid 19 pandemic.