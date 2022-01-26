In early 2019, it was confirmed that Robert Pattinson would be the new Batman on the big screen, and the reaction from the community was not at all positive. In fact, both the actor and the director of The Batman, Matt Reeves, they had to endure all kinds of criticism and attacks from fans. Now, three years after this revelation, Reeves has spoken about it.

As part of a new interview with Esquire, Reeves mentioned that Pattinson he simply had to go through the same process that any other actor would have to go through when playing the character:

“There hasn’t been another actor who, when the news broke that he was going to be the new Batman, didn’t receive negative reviews. The people who got excited, I knew they did it because they knew about Pattinson’s post-Twilight work. People who weren’t thrilled knew it was because they didn’t know about Pattinson’s post-Twilight work.”

Similarly, Reeves admitted that in telling an origin story for the character, they were looking for an actor who not only looked young, but also had a broad emotional spectrum to be able to portray the character correctly. batman and pattinson it was the ideal choice for him and the rest of the team.

batman hits theaters on March 4, 2022.

Publisher’s note: I think Pattinson will do a great job as Batman, and it will shut up a lot of mouths once the movie is out. Yes, his work in Twilight is perhaps one of his most recognized, but the actor has also had other roles and the truth is that he has done a great job in them.

Via: IGN