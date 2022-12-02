Diego Montalban It never ceases to amaze fans of “Al fondo hay sitio”. In the last chapter, he celebrated his birthday even though he refused to have a party for him. To trick him off guard, Francesca led him to believe that her restaurant had caught fire.

When the chef arrived at the premises to save it from disaster, he discovered the ruse and marveled at the appearance of his idol: Patricio Suarez-Vertiz. To the rhythm of “Disco bar”, everyone began to dance and the cook finally had the best birthday of his life. VIDEO: America TV