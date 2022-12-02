Jonathan Maicelo visited, this Thursday, December 1, the set of Magaly Medina to answer about the controversial fights he has in nightclubs due to alcohol. At all times, the fighter denied that these fights are in a fun tone and pointed out that the participants are not under the influence of drinks and drugs.

The driver did not like this at all, who reaffirmed her version. Given this, the fighter described her as “abusive” and questioned the type of content that she broadcasts on her program. It was there that she decided to abruptly cut off the interview, throw the guest on duty off her set and move on to another note.