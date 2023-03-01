A devastating scene paralyzed fans of “There’s Room at the Bottom” after Jimmy drowned on the beach while enjoying a sunny day with the Gonzales.

“At the bottom there is room” it once again caused an impact on the national public with its last chapter broadcast on the night of February 28. This is because Jimmy Gonzales was presumed dead after drowning on a beach in Lima where he went for a walk with his family. The news caused great commotion among fans of the series, who expressed their grief and sadness after seeing the heartfelt performance of Alessia, a character played by Karime Scander and Jorge Guerra’s fictional partner.

What happened to Jimmy in “AFHS”?

Jimmy Gonzales became the main character in chapter 166 of the América TV soap opera. Everything is summed up in the last minutes of the episode, when the young man played by Jorge Guerra goes into the sea to try to pick up Richard Jr.’s ball without imagining that the strong waves on the beach would end up dragging him to the bottom of the ocean.

Although the Gonzáles family did not initially notice Jaime’s absence, despair seized them when they noticed that he was not on the bus home. They quickly returned to the place to look for him, but the surprise was great when they saw that he was nowhere to be found.

Upon arriving at the Las Nuevas Lomas compound, Charo told July and Alessia what had happened, who was the one who was most affected by the news. After that, she remembered the good times she spent with her boyfriend and regretted not having fully enjoyed her romance with him.

Netizens mourn Jimmy’s death

Following the shocking episode, social media was flooded with comments mourning Jimmy’s passing. However, the most outstanding were the messages of support that they sent for Karime Scander, actress who gives life to Alessia Montalván. The young woman quickly became a trend thanks to the strong scene of pain that she starred in.

“Since Jimmy died, don’t make Alessia suffer”, “All crying like Alessia over Jimmy’s death”, “No, Peru suffers with Alessia”, “Everyone seeing how Alessia remembers her moments with Jimmy”, “Quit the song and the moments of Alessia and Jimmy, please ”, commented some users.

The networks react to Jimmy’s death. Photo: Twitter See also Janet Barboza remembers the past of Magaly's husband: "He had a trial for food"

The networks react to Jimmy’s death. Photo: Twitter

The networks react to Jimmy’s death. Photo: Twitter

The networks react to Jimmy’s death. Photo: Twitter