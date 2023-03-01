The Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance stated that it was able, through its Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Center for Giftedness and Innovation, to discover 1022 gifted students within 5 years, of whom 47% are males and 53% are females, through the implementation of 34 enrichment programs that support The students’ appreciation and interests, in addition to the application of the Gifted Students Discovery Bag, which contains internationally recognized discovery tools and is based on a scientific research basis. Integrated and comprehensive at the state level, in addition to the Hamdan Scale for Giftedness, according to what was stated by Dr. Maryam Al-Ghawi, Director of the Hamdan Center for Giftedness and Innovation, on the sidelines of the international forum organized by the Foundation under the title (Innovation in Education).

Marwa Sahrawi, Director of the Excellence Department at the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Educational Performance, said that the Foundation has prepared, in cooperation with EFQM, a global model for educational quality that has been applied in 13 schools in the UAE, pointing out that the new directions in the Foundation are based on changing the course of awards and developing standards.

She said that the Foundation will honor tomorrow the first batch of distinguished people who participated in the award based on the developed standards that were set over the 25th anniversary of the Foundation’s launch.

The pioneering project reflects the keenness of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance to implement the latest international systems to develop various schools and educational institutions in the UAE and abroad, and to enable them to provide prestigious educational services that keep pace with various global changes and enhance their ability to face various educational challenges by finding innovative solutions.

The Hamdan EFQM educational model is available for purchase on the website of all schools and educational institutions inside and outside the UAE, in order to implement it and access through it a mechanism of action that enhances the capabilities of educational institutions and brings them to new levels of development and serves their educational goals. A free self-evaluation tool was also provided to schools and institutions. education, to evaluate its performance according to Hamdan EFQM educational model standards.