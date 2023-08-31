He went out of drinks! In ‘At the bottom there is room’, July He couldn’t contain himself when he tried the drinks at Kimberly’s party and drank too much, which had serious consequences for ‘Charo’s’ niece. Everyone forcefully convinced her to go home and Cristobal he was in charge of accompanying her; however, as they were about to enter, July became so ill that she had to take her to the polyclinic to be seen by Dr. Cortez. What else happened in the América TV series?

How did Cristóbal react to July’s confession?

Cristóbal was shocked to find out that July is in love with him. Photo: America TV

After receiving the attention she required, she remained lying on the stretcher to wait for the effects of the alcohol to pass, and the young Montalbán stayed to take care of her, although he did not expect what would happen next. Between laughs and jokes, she July talked about more and confessed to Cristóbal that she is in love with him; Before this, her reaction was to go into shock to the point that Dr. Cortez had to treat him because his blood pressure dropped.

What will happen between Cristóbal and July in ‘AFHS’?

For the moment, the young people have not been able to talk about what happened, since July did not know what happened at the polyclinic. However, the next day, she remembered everything and regretted it. Now, we must wait for the next chapter to find out if she and Cristóbal will talk about it or leave it forgotten.