Marcelo Oxenford and Yvonne Frayssinet They have been married for 6 years, but 35 years together. The Argentine actor made the popular “Francesca” from “Al fondo hay sitio” know how important it is to him and detailed the admiration he has for her as a national actress. In this way, in the latest edition of ‘Send whoever is in charge’, Marcelo decided to dedicate some heartfelt words to his wife, recalling that she has been in the industry for more than 40 years.

“I think Yvonne is the best. I’m not saying this as a husband, but as a human being. I think she’s the best because an actress like Yvonne has been around for 40 years and has exceptional continuity. She is for me the best mother, the best wife and the best actress and also for putting up with this Argentine “Marcelo said.

