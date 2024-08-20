Mexico City.- Claudia Sheinbaum asked not to “fear” democracy in the face of the work stoppage in the Judicial Branch and rejected that the reform in this matter implies that Morena will appoint the judges.

“The proposal seeks a better justice system for our country, and we should not be afraid of democracy, we should not be afraid of it, on the contrary,” he emphasized.

“We are aiming for democracy in the judiciary as well, and that doesn’t mean they won’t do their job well, on the contrary, because they are beholden to whoever elected them.” Sheinbaum considered that the draft opinion on judicial reform, prepared by the Constitutional Affairs Committee, is “very complete.”

“This idea that was said: ‘Now Morena is going to appoint all the (judges)’ No! The legislators make a proposal where the call is opened, it is open and with requirements,” he defended.

“And there is even, if they do not complete the first year, what can be done, the judicial school is strengthened, it is a very complete proposal, I believe.” In a press conference, she reiterated that the judicial reform does not imply the “alteration” of the labor rights of judicial workers, as the strikers accuse. “There is a transitional provision that clearly says it: that all labor rights will be respected; they speak of the judicial career, the judicial career will be respected,” she assured. “But, in the case of judges, magistrates and ministers, the final decision of who will be a judge, magistrate, minister, is up to the people of Mexico.” Sheinbaum argued that the reform will prevent courts from being assigned “from above” and defended the opening of an open call for those who will participate in the election. “So, whoever is on strike today, let them tell me how many times… the other day (I heard that) there are 63 people from a single family in the Judiciary,” she warned. The reason for the judicial reform, Sheinbaum emphasized at the transition house, is to have a true justice system with full autonomy. “That is the reason; when I went to an event with businessmen I told them that now the Judiciary will have more autonomy when the judges, magistrates and ministers are elected,” she added.

“Because a judge will be elected by the people, (…) because it is not that they owe the president, the female president, or Senator so-and-so, or Senator so-and-so, their place in the Court or in a magistracy, or their boss, no, they owe it to the people.”