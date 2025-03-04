03/04/2025



The round of 16 round between Real Madrid and Atlético began with two goals, which scored Rodrygo and Julián Álvarez in the first half of Bernabéu.

The local team hit first, when the minutes of Tanteo were still played. He attacked the white team for the weakest flank of his rival, the Izquiero, and met Javi Galán’s mistake, who lost his way to Rodrygo’s speed. The Brazilian, a missile with the ball at the feet, did everything well from then on: the race, the cut on a Lenglet and the shot to the long stick, attached to the stick to beat Oblak.

The white advantage lasted until minute 32. There came the magic of Julián Álvarez. The Argentine, in a state of grace, used the opposite lane, the right, to invent a wonderful cross shot, also attached to the stick, to which he could not do anything Courtois. Before, the ‘spider’ had taken off Camavinga.