It is well known that Pokémon and Netflix They are having quite a friendly union, given that in recent years they released a remake film of the first film that came out in 1998, as well as the stop motion series that many liked and that already has a second season confirmed. However, there are licensing issues that must be met, and unfortunately one of the many series in the saga will no longer be available on the streaming platform.

The successful series Pokémon Ultimate Journeys will be withdrawn from the catalogue next September 8, 2024This season, which stood out as the exciting final chapter in the journey of Ash Ketchumculminating in his victory over Leonel and his coronation as world champion. The same event had millions of users glued to the edge of their seats because of what it meant for the franchise.

Released in October 2022offered 12 episodes of new adventures alongside Ash, Pikachu and their partner, Goh, who dreams of capturing all Pokémon, including the legendary Mew. The series also brought back iconic characters like Cilan, Misty and Brock.

Fans will still be able to enjoy other series in the franchise such as Pokémon Horizons and the remake movie of Mewto vs Mewwhich will continue to be available on the platform. In addition, the universe will continue to expand with new episodes of Pokémon Concierge in development, which currently have no release date.

Via: What’s on Netflix

Author’s note: Sometimes this happens due to a lack of license renewal, but they will probably do the deal again soon.