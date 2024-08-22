As many of you will know, AAA video game development cycles have lengthened dramatically in recent years often ending up embracing an entire generation (or surpassing it, as in the case of GTA 6), as demonstrated once again by the case Concord, which one developer says took 8 years to make .

A long work

“Today Firewalk Studios launched Concord! The game has been in development for about 8 years and I have been a part of it for almost 5. We don’t see many launches in our careers these days, so today is a special day for a thousand different reasons.” Concord’s character designer explained to X, who naturally wants the game to be a success.

For many, Concord is a game that came out too late, considering that the tide of hero shooters has receded significantly in recent years. Unfortunately, this is one of the big problems of the industry today: Games are planned well in advance of when they are releasedoften finding themselves faced with a completely changed market at the time of launch.

Concord was conceived 8 years ago, so in 2016, not coincidentally the year in which Blizzard published the first Overwatch obtaining a huge success. Today, however, Overwatch 2 is just one of the many live services on the market, with numbers that are outclassed by those of other titles.