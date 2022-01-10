There is Mail for you: the words of Alessia Quarto, the betrayed wife, after the episode aired on Saturday

Alessia Quarto was one of the protagonists undisputed of the first episode of You’ve Got Mail, aired on the evening of Saturday 8 January. The girl on Sunday wanted on her social account break the silence and tell what is happening now in his life.

The young woman who lives in Boscoreale, in the province of Naples, did not believe that after the telling of her story, she would become a symbol for millions of women.

Alessia Quarto was married with a guy called John. However, a few months after the wedding and after a miscarriage, man has it betrayed with a cousin of his. His identity, however, never came out.

The latter found out after her husband has them confessed everything, since he had no other possibilities. By now there were many a to know and there was no longer a chance to keep hidden the fact.

Giovanni desperate from them separation, decided to go to C’e Posta per te to ask to be forgiven. However, the woman didn’t want any know, in fact even after the words of Maria De Filippi, she decided to close the envelope.

The words of Alessia Quarto after the episode on her social profile

Shortly after telling their story, Alessia decided to to block his Instagram profile. But in the last few hours, when he realized she had become a symbol, he decided to unlock it and of break the silence. In the stories he stated:

I take full responsibility for what I have said and what I still think. To protect what remains of my privacy, I will not reply to any of the public posts. However, I would like to say that it was not I who wanted all this, but I was called into question. Consequently I had to answer, that’s all.

