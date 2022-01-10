Snooker | The snooker star made a dazzling punch with one hand

Mark Williams knocked down Yan Bingtao and advanced to the semifinals at the Masters.

Snooker the value tournament at the Masters was seen as a really skillful punch as a three-time world champion Mark Williams advanced to the semi-finals in London.

Welsh Williams overthrew China Yan Bingtaon 6–4 after a loss of 1–3.

Williams ’letter began in the fifth installment, the frame, whose final hit was really stylish.

Bingtao had forced Williams into a snooker station, meaning the white ball could not directly hit the next pink in turn.

Williams didn’t pace himself at all, and after a series of daring offensive runs he was too tired to help out in the defensive play. What makes the difficult performance particularly convincing is that Williams hit with only one hand, that is, without a support hand.

In the quarterfinals, Williams will face Scotland John Higginsin or Chinese Zhao Xintongin. The semi-finals will be played on Thursday.