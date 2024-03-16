Rise of the Ronin was shown by PlayStation with a new gameplay videos rich in eliminations and infiltrations: two key elements of the experience created by Team Ninja exclusively for PS5.

A few days after the film with the exploratory possibilities of the grappling hook, Rise of the Ronin this time features additional mechanics, such as the kills from above while flying the glider and the use of sword, bow and arrow inside enemy positions.

The sequences confirm the thickness of the combat system of the game, which will provide us with numerous options to be able to face our opponents and complete the missions of a campaign that promises to be substantial.