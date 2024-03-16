Rise of the Ronin was shown by PlayStation with a new gameplay videos rich in eliminations and infiltrations: two key elements of the experience created by Team Ninja exclusively for PS5.
A few days after the film with the exploratory possibilities of the grappling hook, Rise of the Ronin this time features additional mechanics, such as the kills from above while flying the glider and the use of sword, bow and arrow inside enemy positions.
The sequences confirm the thickness of the combat system of the game, which will provide us with numerous options to be able to face our opponents and complete the missions of a campaign that promises to be substantial.
The passion for the medieval East
Set during the end of the Edo period, Rise of the Ronin is certainly not the first production by Team Ninja to explore the medieval East, indeed it is a setting that the Japanese studio It seems pretty close by now.
A recent passion, in any case, which began with Nioh in 2017 and continued with the sequel Nioh 2 in 2020, up to the imperial China of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and again to feudal Japan with Rise of the Ronin.
