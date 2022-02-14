There is Mail for you, the story of Simone and Chiara, the man is a serial traitor who wanted to ask his wife for forgiveness

In the fifth episode of C’e Posta per te, aired on the evening of Saturday 12 February, Maria De Filippi told the story of Simone and Chiara. The man who is a serial traitor asked the host for help to be forgiven by his wife, after yet another betrayal.

This story is one of those that ended with a happy ending. Despite her pain, the woman decided to forgive her husband.

Simone showed up in the episode to ask his wife about forgive him. The two met more than 10 years ago, he also had another child from a previous relationship.

In addition, they were also born from their union two kids. Chiara threw him out of the house in a blatant manner. She found out that her husband cheated on her again with a colleague of hers and since she wasn’t her first time, she decided to throw it outthrowing his clothes from the door.

Simone says she doesn’t have any kind of lack on the part of his wife, but that every time he tries something else it’s just a matter of personal ego. For him it is a challenge. However, whenever the woman finds out, he tells the whole truth.

On this last occasion, Chiara chased him away when he has them in December confessed of dating a new girlfriend 4 times. Since then, the two have seen each other at work and also with their children.

The story of Simone and Chiara: the advice of Maria De Filippi

Chiara confessed to the presenter that she is still in love of her husband, but unfortunately not suffers for his way of doing. In fact in tears she said:

There is a problem if he always goes to look for the others. It means that he is not well here and that he is not well with me. If he goes out of the house to look for the others, he means that he is not well at home.

Maria De Filippi at the end in one joke he said: “Look, there is the solution which is castration, he told me too.” After a smile, Chiara asked the host to go home with them, but after several hesitations she decided to open the envelope and to return with her husband.