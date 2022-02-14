During the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health recorded (2227) new infections with the Corona virus, and (3469) cases recovered, while the number of critical cases reached (1016) cases, and one death.

The statistic showed that the total number of injuries in the Kingdom reached (730614) cases, and the number of recovery cases reached (695470) cases, and the active cases were (26,170) cases, bringing the total number of deaths (8974) cases.

The Ministry of Health advised everyone to communicate with the (937) Center for Consultations and Inquiries around the clock, to obtain health information and services, and to know the developments of the Corona virus.