Assassin’s Creed Mirage was the victim of what probably stands as the smallest leak ever for Ubisoft, in this case a very short gameplay video which shows the game’s protagonist, Basim, running through a scenario for two seconds. Literally.

The extremely short duration and the low quality of the video prevent us from drawing particular conclusions from this leak of materials, but the fact that it has already occurred inevitably represents a alarm bell for the French house.

The news that emerges is in fact that there is someone out there who has access to the Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, which will be presented during the Ubisoft Forward on June 12 but which we could see in advance at this point, should such episodes repeat themselves.

Designed with a sort of return to the origins in mind, with a smaller open world than Odyssey and Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will focus more on stealth elements and, in general, on what contributed to the success of the franchise at the beginning.