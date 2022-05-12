After some very interesting quarter-finals, the semi-finals of the Professional League Cup will be played this weekend. On the one hand, Racing, one of the best teams in the entire tournament, will face Boca in the Lanús stadium while, on the other hand, in the Huracán stadium, Argentinos Jrs and Tigre will look for a place in the definition of next May 22.
The Academy reaches the semifinals after having beaten Martín Palermo’s Aldosivi 5-0 with a fantastic game by Carlos “Charly” Alcaraz, the revelation of the tournament at only 19 years old, who scored a double. In addition, Gastón “Chila” Gómez reached 8 games with an unbeaten fence in 15 games and for this reason Racing is the team with the fewest goals conceded so far in the tournament. On the other hand, Boca arrives with an irregular pace in the level of play, but with high morale after having played the best game of the semester against Defense and Justice. Sebastian Villa who stood out the most as he was the author of one of the goals in Xeneize’s 2-0 victory. In addition, the Colombian is still Boca’s best player in the tournament as he leads Rivera’s team in the following statistics: minutes (1,338′), assists (6), shots (44), chances created (37) and fouls received (36). An absolute great match and on top of that with the extra seasoning that Gago will face Sebastian Battaglia, one of his soccer idols.
The other semi-final duel will be between Bicho and Matador. Paternal’s team hit UNO and eliminated Estudiantes in a match that was defined from 11 steps. Milito’s men suffered Galarza’s expulsion at 55 minutes, so they had a very uphill game. Fausto Vera, who played a great match, was the scorer of the equalizer and one of those who converted in the penalty shootout. In addition, he made 44 correct passes, recovered 1 ball, won 6 duels and had 83% passing accuracy. While the Victoria team surprised Marcelo Gallardo’s River in the Monumental with a phenomenal tactical approach by DT Diego Martínez that was accompanied by the great performance of Facundo Colidio, a former Boca youth, who contributed the winning goal and classification.
Everything is set to be a weekend full of emotions, but in which we will also meet the finalists of this tournament. You will be able to live the entire definition of the 2022 Professional League Cup on the leading Argentine soccer screen, that of TNT Sports.
